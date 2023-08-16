Sindh CM appoints Prof Dr Lachman Das Dhomeja as Dean Sindh University 

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof Dr Lachman Das Dhomeja as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro. According to the announcement from Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Prof. Dr. Lachman Das Dhomeja who was earlier serving as Professor of Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari Postgraduate Centre of Information and Communication University of Sindh has been appointed Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the same university for a period of three years. His appointment as Dean has been ordered by Sindh Chief Minister on the recommendation of the Vice Chancellor, the university spokesman informed. Meanwhile, Sindh University (SU) Campus Larkana organised a special programme to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national zeal and zest, on Tuesday. Sindh University Campus Larkana, Bizm-e-Pakistan, Leaders Society and social organization Rotarian Club Larkana presented special papers on the role of educational institutions in the independence movement.