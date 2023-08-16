Sindh CM appoints Prof Dr Lachman Das Dhomeja as Dean Sindh University 

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ap­pointed Prof Dr Lachman Das Dhomeja as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro. According to the announcement from Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Prof. Dr. Lachman Das Dhomeja who was earlier serv­ing as Professor of Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari Postgraduate Centre of Information and Communi­cation University of Sindh has been appointed Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the same university for a period of three years. His appoint­ment as Dean has been ordered by Sindh Chief Minis­ter on the recommendation of the Vice Chancellor, the university spokesman informed. Meanwhile, Sindh University (SU) Campus Larkana organised a special programme to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national zeal and zest, on Tuesday. Sindh Univer­sity Campus Larkana, Bizm-e-Pakistan, Leaders So­ciety and social organization Rotarian Club Larkana presented special papers on the role of educational institutions in the independence movement.