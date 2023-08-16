  Sindh Police launch crackdown on drug dealers

KARACHI -The South zone police of Karachi have conducted a comprehensive crackdown against the network involved in drug supply in educational institutions. The crackdown was conducted on intelligence collection, according to DIGP South Irfan Baloch on Tuesday. During the crackdown 15 drug suppliers including gangs of Anmol alias Pinky and Dr Baloch were held. The arrested accused used to sell drugs in the educational institutions in the posh areas of DHA and Clifton. The arrested also included three women.
A large quantity of crystal, hashish, and others were recovered. The arrested accused used to communicate through WhatsApp and supply different types of drugs. DIGP Irfan Baloch said South Zone Police was very committed and always engaged in rooting out such crimes.
MOST WANTED OPERATIVE OF DIFFERENT LYARI GANGS ARRESTED
The district city police arrested a most wanted operative of the Lyari gang war and recovered a hand grenade from his possession. According to SSP City Arif Aziz on Tuesday, the accused identified as Ghulam Muhammad alias Ghulamu was the mastermind of disrupting peace in Lyari and he patronized the different gangs in Lyari. He patronized the notorious Rehman Dacoit and Uzair Baloch gangs. He was the mastermind of disrupting peace and spreading unrest and fear in Lyari and activating gang war groups.
Ghulam Muhammad has been arrested earlier also for his involvement in various crimes. A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.
ROBBER INVOLVED IN SNATCHING 200 MOBILE PHONES ARRESTED
Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police arrested the accused involved in several robbery incidents in the Orangi Town area on a secret tip-off. Arrested was identified as Waqar alias Londa, according to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday. The accused along with his other accomplices in February this year committed a robbery in MPR Colony, CCTV footage of which also made rounds over social media. In the footage, the accused could be easily identified. During preliminary investigations, the accused confessed his involvement in more than 50 robberies in which he snatched 200 mobile phones and cash around Rs. 0.1 million. Raids were being carried out to arrest his other accomplices. The arrested had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.