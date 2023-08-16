  Sindh Police launch crackdown on drug dealers

KARACHI -The South zone police of Karachi have conducted a comprehensive crackdown against the network involved in drug supply in educa­tional institutions. The crackdown was conducted on intelligence col­lection, according to DIGP South Ir­fan Baloch on Tuesday. During the crackdown 15 drug suppliers in­cluding gangs of Anmol alias Pinky and Dr Baloch were held. The ar­rested accused used to sell drugs in the educational institutions in the posh areas of DHA and Clifton. The arrested also included three women.

A large quantity of crystal, hashish, and others were recovered. The ar­rested accused used to communicate through WhatsApp and supply differ­ent types of drugs. DIGP Irfan Baloch said South Zone Police was very com­mitted and always engaged in rooting out such crimes.

MOST WANTED OPERATIVE OF DIFFERENT LYARI GANGS ARRESTED

The district city police arrested a most wanted operative of the Lyari gang war and recovered a hand gre­nade from his possession. According to SSP City Arif Aziz on Tuesday, the accused identified as Ghulam Muham­mad alias Ghulamu was the master­mind of disrupting peace in Lyari and he patronized the different gangs in Lyari. He patronized the notorious Rehman Dacoit and Uzair Baloch gangs. He was the mastermind of disrupting peace and spreading unrest and fear in Lyari and activating gang war groups.

Ghulam Muhammad has been ar­rested earlier also for his involve­ment in various crimes. A case has been registered and further investi­gations were underway.

ROBBER INVOLVED IN SNATCHING 200 MOBILE PHONES ARRESTED

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police ar­rested the accused involved in several robbery incidents in the Orangi Town area on a secret tip-off. Arrested was identified as Waqar alias Londa, accord­ing to a spokesman for Rangers on Tues­day. The accused along with his other accomplices in February this year com­mitted a robbery in MPR Colony, CCTV footage of which also made rounds over social media. In the footage, the accused could be easily identified. During pre­liminary investigations, the accused confessed his involvement in more than 50 robberies in which he snatched 200 mobile phones and cash around Rs. 0.1 million. Raids were being carried out to arrest his other accomplices. The arrest­ed had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.