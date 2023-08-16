Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sports Board Punjab Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship starts today 

STAFF REPORT
August 16, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Cham­pionship 2023 will com­mence today (Wednesday) here at SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park and concluded on August 19. The four-day championship is being or­ganized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab. The events include boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-12 singles, boys/girls U-10 singles, boys/girls U-8 and boys/ girls U-6. The main draw matches will start at 5:00 pm, where the top ranked players will be seen in ac­tion. The opening ceremony of the prestigious will also take place today at 6:00 pm, where Secretary Sports Sha­hid Zaman and PLTA Secre­tary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be chief guests. All the final will be played on August 19 at the same venue.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023