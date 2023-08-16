Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Sudan reopens airspace for civil aviation in eastern sector

Sudan reopens airspace for civil aviation in eastern sector
Anadolu
3:25 PM | August 16, 2023
Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority has reopened airspace in the eastern part of the country for air traffic.

The authority stated in a late Tuesday statement that it reopened “Sudanese airspace to air traffic on the eastern routes of the country, starting today, Tuesday.”

An alternative air navigation center was established in the city of Port Sudan in the east of the country.

Sudan’s airspace was first closed in mid-April due to clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces that ravaged the country.

