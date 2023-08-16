TMA Hangu launches E-TMA App

PESHAWAR - Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Hangu takes immense pride in unveiling the E-TMA app, a groundbreaking digital initiative that highlights our commitment to enhancing citizen services through technological innovation.

The launch event, held at the DC Office Hangu, featured Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Fazal Akbar, emphasizing the app’s role in establishing a transparent and efficient governance system tailored to citizen needs, in collaboration with the FCDO-funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) Program.

TMA Hangu officially announced the launch of the E-TMA app, a pioneering digital solution developed in partnership with the Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development (LGERD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This represents a significant step toward a digitally empowered and citizen-centric society.

Notably, the E-TMA app’s pilot project was successfully introduced first in Swabi district. Building on this success, TMA Hangu’s collaboration with SNG Program takes the initiative to the next level. The app is set to revolutionize access to municipal services, providing convenience, transparency, and efficiency to residents and businesses.