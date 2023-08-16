Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Toxic gas in well claims two lives in Timergara

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
August 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

TIMERGARA   -   Two laborers, actual siblings, perished after inhaling toxic gas while working in a well at Mela Daag area in the main Timergara city on Tuesday morning.

The victims, identified as Shoaib (22) and Sohail (26), hailed from Miskini tehsil Samarbagh and currently resided in Kandaro Malak Abad.

As per Rescue 1122 officials and locals, the incident occurred as one brother descended deep into the well to work, but lost consciousness due to the accumulation of poisonous gas. The second brother descended to rescue his sibling, but he too succumbed to the noxious fumes, said officials and witnesses.

Rescue 1122 teams swiftly arrived at the site, extricated the victims from the well, and promptly transported them to the District Head Quarter Hospital (DHQ) Timergara. At the hospital, doctors confirmed the demise of the two siblings, stating, “The two individuals perished due to inhalation of the toxic gas trapped within the well,” according to hospital authorities.

Dispute over house claims three lives in Hoti

After the completion of the post-mortem examination and other necessary legal procedures, hospital officials handed over the bodies to the family.

Tags:

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023