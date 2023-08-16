Toxic gas in well claims two lives in Timergara

TIMERGARA - Two laborers, actual siblings, perished after inhaling toxic gas while working in a well at Mela Daag area in the main Timergara city on Tuesday morning.

The victims, identified as Shoaib (22) and Sohail (26), hailed from Miskini tehsil Samarbagh and currently resided in Kandaro Malak Abad.

As per Rescue 1122 officials and locals, the incident occurred as one brother descended deep into the well to work, but lost consciousness due to the accumulation of poisonous gas. The second brother descended to rescue his sibling, but he too succumbed to the noxious fumes, said officials and witnesses.

Rescue 1122 teams swiftly arrived at the site, extricated the victims from the well, and promptly transported them to the District Head Quarter Hospital (DHQ) Timergara. At the hospital, doctors confirmed the demise of the two siblings, stating, “The two individuals perished due to inhalation of the toxic gas trapped within the well,” according to hospital authorities.

After the completion of the post-mortem examination and other necessary legal procedures, hospital officials handed over the bodies to the family.