Train, bus fares go up after increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan Railways and transporters have jacked up fares after the caretaker government increased petroleum prices by up to Rs20 per litre.

A notification issued by the railways said the train fare had been increased by 10 percent, adding that it will be applicable to all passenger trains operations across the country.

The train fare for Karachi to Shikarpur has been increased by Rs200 to Rs1,600, it said, adding that the new prices will be applicable from August 17.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation has also decided to increase fares by up to Rs150 due to recent hike in petroleum prices. An official of the body said that the new prices will be implemented from August 17 after consultation with transporters.

The association has decided to increase the fare for Lahore to Rawalpindi bus service by Rs100 to Rs2,650 while Lahore to Peshawar fare will be hiked by Rs150 to Rs3,350.

Furthermore, Lahore to Faisalabad fare, which is currently Rs1,180, will be increased to Rs1,300.

The caretaker government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by Rs17.50 per litre, taking the price to record high of Rs290.45 per litre.

The price of high speed diesel was also increased by Rs20 per litre. After the increase, high speed diesel will be available at Rs293.40 per litre.