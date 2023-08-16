Tree plantation drive kicks off in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - The Forest department launched plantation drive in MIrpur­khas district in which around 300000 saplings will be planted in Schools, Colleges and Govern­ment offices. The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Shaikh inaugurated plantation drive by planting a Mango sap­ling. Meanwhile a plantation drive was also launched in Di­visional complex to mark 76th Independence day. Divisional Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, SSP Mir­purkhas Captain ® Asad Ali Chaudhry, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri and Inharge Director In­formation Mirpurkhas Ghulam Raza Khoso planted saplings. On other hand, Forest depart­ment also established a camp outside Mirpurkhas press club and distributed saplings among students so that they could play their role by planting saplings.