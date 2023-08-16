Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tree plantation drive kicks off in Mirpurkhas

Our Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS  -  The Forest department launched plantation drive in MIrpur­khas district in which around 300000 saplings will be planted in Schools, Colleges and Govern­ment offices. The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Shaikh inaugurated plantation drive by planting a Mango sap­ling. Meanwhile a plantation drive was also launched in Di­visional complex to mark 76th Independence day. Divisional Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, SSP Mir­purkhas Captain ® Asad Ali Chaudhry, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri and Inharge Director In­formation Mirpurkhas Ghulam Raza Khoso planted saplings. On other hand, Forest depart­ment also established a camp outside Mirpurkhas press club and distributed saplings among students so that they could play their role by planting saplings.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023