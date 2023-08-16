Trump claims to have evidence of Georgia election fraud after indictment

Former US president Donald Trump claimed Tuesday to have evidence of election fraud in Georgia after he and 18 others were indicted on charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.

Trump announced on Truth Social that "a large, complex, detailed, but irrefutable report" on election fraud in Georgia is almost complete and will be presented by him "at a major news conference at 11.00 a.m on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey."

"Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!" he said.

A grand jury returned a 41-count indictment late Monday after spending the day hearing testimony from witnesses, including former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, and evaluating evidence from prosecutors.

Trump has now been indicted four times across state and federal courts since he left office. The charges range from hush money payments to an adult film star, efforts to overturn national election results, unlawful retention of classified documents and efforts to prevent investigators from completing their duties.

Trump was charged in Georgia with 13 criminal counts, including violations of the Georgia state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit false statements, among other crimes.