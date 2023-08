LONDON-The UK’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88. The Hull-born actress and singer was just 22 years old when she performed at the Eu­rovision Song Contest in 1957. She was picked af­ter being discovered at the Savoy in London. She also acted in a number of films, appearing along­side Ian Carmichael and Sid James. Ms Bredin, who married Canadian million­aire Charles MacCulloch and moved to Nova Scotia, passed away on Sunday, her family confirmed.