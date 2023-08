KARACHI - An uncovered manhole claimed life of a toddler in district Malir of Karachi on Tuesday. According to de­tails, a two-and-a-half year son of Abdul Rehman slipped and fell into uncovered man­hold at Memon Goth. The kid stated to be only son of Abdul Rehman died on the spot. Meanwhile, Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Mu­rad met Abdur Rehman and offered his condolences to him. He assured the victim’s father of taking strict action against the officials respon­sible for the negligence.