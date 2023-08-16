Under pressure rupee nosedives by Rs4 to Rs300 in open market

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani currency is continuously under pressure against US dollar despite getting massive inflows from global lenders after the revival of International Monetary Fund’s loan programme, as the rupee once again tumbled by Rs4 in open market against the greenback.

The rupee on Tuesday tumbled against the US dollar by Rs4 and closed at Rs300 in the open market. Meanwhile, its value declined by Rs3 and closed at Rs291.51 against the greenback in the interbank market. It was the first day of the market after the caretaker Prime Minister took charge. Market sources said that it was expected that there will be fall in rupee value after the caretaker government took charge. There are also some other reasons including decline in exports and remittances, and the government’s decision to lift all restrictions on imports to meet IMF conditions.

They believed that the rupee might fall further against the US dollar to narrow the gap between open and interbank markets in line with the IMF condition. Under the agreement with the IMF, the average premium between the interbank and open market rate will be no more than 1.25 percent during any consecutive 5 business day period.

The rupee value has not improved despite getting massive inflows from global lenders after the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s loan programme revival. The SBP in the last month had received $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and $ 1.0 billion from United Arab Emirates. Consequently, SBP reserves increased by $4.20 billion to $ 8.727 billion. Meanwhile, more than $4 billion inflows are in pipeline.

The government is now expecting to receive more than four billion dollars in the next few weeks from different sources. The government is expecting $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment within the ongoing month. The country might receive $300 million to $500 million of Geneva pledges for flood affected areas and $1 billion to $2 billion minimum from UAE commercial banks, which will not be rolled over during the last few months.

Meanwhile, the price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.13 to close at Rs 318.38 against the last day’s closing of Rs 317.25, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.99, whereas an increase of Rs 3.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 369.80 as compared to the last closing of Rs 366.67. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 82 paisas each to close at Rs 79.36 and Rs 77.71 respectively.