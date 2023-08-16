Wednesday, August 16, 2023
USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood Khan

Agencies
August 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said that the United States of America could help re­solve the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. Talking to a private news channel, the ambassador said that Pakistan wanted to hold dialogue with India for re­solving all outstanding is­sues including Kashmir. In reply to a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said the USA didn’t have any objection to it. The ambassador said the terrorists were using Afghan soil for sabotaging peace in Pakistan.

Agencies

