USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said that the United States of America could help re­solve the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. Talking to a private news channel, the ambassador said that Pakistan wanted to hold dialogue with India for re­solving all outstanding is­sues including Kashmir. In reply to a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said the USA didn’t have any objection to it. The ambassador said the terrorists were using Afghan soil for sabotaging peace in Pakistan.