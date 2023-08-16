Ushna Suhail honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for outstanding contributions to Pakistan Tennis

Pakistan's distinguished female tennis player, Ms. Ushna Suhail, was awarded the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, on August 14, 2023. The coveted accolade serves as a tribute to her exceptional and commendable contributions to the realm of tennis, both at the national and international levels, thereby bringing immense honor to the country.

Having earned her degree from the University of London, Ms. Ushna Suhail's remarkable journey in the sport has garnered international recognition. Notably, she was also bestowed with the esteemed Billie Jean King Cup Commitment Award by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) during a special ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur. The ceremony took place as part of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia Group 2 event in July 2023. This momentous achievement not only adds to her personal distinction but also reflects great honor upon Pakistan as a whole. Significantly, she is the first Pakistani athlete to be granted this distinguished award.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ushna Suhail has been a steadfast representative of Pakistan in a variety of esteemed tournaments, including the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly known as the Fed Cup), Islamic Games, Asian Games, Asian Martial Arts and Indoor Games, and SAF Games. Her consistent excellence has solidified her position as Pakistan's top-ranking player for several years. An additional feather in her cap is the distinction of being the country's sole female athlete to attain a WTA ranking.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, the President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Ushna Suhail and her family on the momentous occasion of being conferred the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He expressed his immense pride as this accolade not only brings honor to the PTF but also resonates with tennis enthusiasts nationwide. Furthermore, he expressed his hope that Ushna's remarkable feat will serve as an inspiration and catalyst for aspiring female athletes, motivating them to pursue greatness through unwavering dedication and tireless effort.