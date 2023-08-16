Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Visually impaired people vital segment of our society: Haji Muhammad Iqbal 

STAFF REPORT
August 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Patron in chief Bhai Khan Welfare Association Hyderabad Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi on Tuesday said that the visually impaired people were vital segment of our society and it was our collective responsibil­ity to provide better edu­cation and training. He ex­pressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized to mark 76th Independence Day by Hy­derabad Welfare associa­tion here in Latifabad. He further said that visually impaired people deserve special attention and we should take part in social welfare activities so that such marginal segments of society could lead their lives with esteem and dignity.

STAFF REPORT

