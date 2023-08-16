Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has announced his retirement from international cricket after a 13-year career.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me,” the 38-year-old pacer posted on X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Wahab Riaz, who played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is, picked 237 international wickets. He last played for Pakistan in December 2020. The senior pacer, however, played the Pakistan Super League as recently as March this year.

“Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!” the left-arm pacer added.

“I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have, “Wahab Riaz said in a statement after his international retirement on Wednesday.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” he added.

