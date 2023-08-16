West Bank Raid

The recent deadly raid by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank’s Jericho area has intensified the alarming surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian “conflict.” However, labelling it as a mere conflict undermines the stark reality; this is an apartheid scenario echoing the Holocaust’s horrors.

Amidst this grim backdrop, the outspoken revelations of a former Israeli army general, Amiram Levin, have shaken the discourse. In a candid interview with Kan Radio, Levin, a retired major general from the Israel Defence Forces, drew unsettling comparisons between Israel’s actions and the reprehensible apartheid policies of Nazi Germany. He grimly asserted that the IDF is edging towards complicity in war crimes, expressing concerns about a chilling parallel with Nazi-era atrocities.

Levin’s audacious words challenge the long-standing taboo surrounding such comparisons. The Israeli government and diaspora have historically vehemently opposed any likening of Israel’s actions to the Holocaust, citing its tragic history. However, Levin’s insights cut through this protective narrative, bringing into focus the disturbing reality.

The visual evidence of this reality is irrefutable. Hebron’s segregated streets, where Arabs are prohibited from walking, lay bare a painful truth that is impossible to ignore. Acknowledging this truth is essential, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.

Beyond the immediate impact on civilian lives, concerns about the morale of the IDF also exist. The ongoing judicial overhaul initiated by the government threatens to weaken the judiciary’s role and impact the military’s preparedness. The ethical and legal quagmire posed by the occupation, coupled with political decisions undermining democratic institutions, have deeply corroded the core of the IDF.

This isn’t a situation confined to external critics. Criticism is mounting within Israel itself, where the government’s actions have raised questions about their adherence to constitutional values. The international community, too, watches with growing unease as the death toll rises and the situation worsens. A staggering 216 Palestinians have lost their lives in the Israeli-Palestinian turmoil this year alone.

In this unfolding crisis, it is vital to heed Levin’s words and confront the troubling parallels with history. The path of violence, segregation, and the erosion of democratic foundations should serve as a warning. It’s time to move beyond political rhetoric and confront the unsettling truth of the situation. To build a better future, acknowledging the past is a necessary first step—a step that demands empathy, dialogue, and the courage to reexamine the trajectory of our actions.