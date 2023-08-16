Youth killed due to firing in Jashan-e-Azadi rally

FAISALABAD - A young passerby was killed due to fir­ing in Jashan-e-Azadi rally on Express Way in the area of Chak Jhumra police station here on late Monday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Tuesday that a Jashan-e-Azadi rally was passing through Express Way on Canal Road when some participants re­sorted to jubilant firing to celebrate the Independence Day near Sikandar Pur Jhal on Canal Express Way.

The accused could not control their weapon and some bullets hit a pass­erby Abbas Ali (25). As a result, the victim died on the spot and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra for postmortem.

SHOW CAUSE NOTICE ISSUED TO SHO OVER TORTURING SHOPKEEPER

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal issued a show cause notice to Station House Officer (SHO) People’s Colony police station over tor­turing a shopkeeper. A police spokes­person said on Tuesday that someone had made a video viral on social media which exposed that SHO People’s Col­ony police station Sufiyan Buttar with his team had tortured the owner of a Pan Shop near D-Ground. Taking notice of the video, CPO Usman Akram Gondal issued the show cause notice to SHO People’s Colony Sufiyan Buttar and directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Madina Town to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest.