 Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed

LOS ANGELES - After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The “Physical” star and the “Property Brothers” host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. “Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a photo of themselves. Scott proposed over the weekend during a family trip to Scotland, according to a report from People. The two met in 2019 while filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings, Scott’s brother and co-host, Drew, and Deschanel’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel. Deschanel later appeared on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” with the Scott brothers in 2020.