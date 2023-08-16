Wednesday, August 16, 2023
 Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed

News Desk
August 16, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES - After dating for four years, Zooey Descha­nel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The “Physical” star and the “Property Brothers” host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. “Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a photo of themselves. Scott proposed over the week­end during a family trip to Scotland, according to a re­port from People. The two met in 2019 while filming a segment of “Carpool Ka­raoke” with their siblings, Scott’s brother and co-host, Drew, and Descha­nel’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel. Deschanel later appeared on HGTV’s “Ce­lebrity IOU” with the Scott brothers in 2020.

