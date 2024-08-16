63rd death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq observed today

Today marks the 63rd death anniversary of Maulvi Abdul Haq, fondly known as Baba-e-Urdu, the distinguished scholar and advocate for the Urdu language.

Born in 1870, Maulvi Abdul Haq initially pursued his education in Punjab and later at M.A.O. College in Aligarh. His journey took him to Hyderabad in 1895, where he assumed the role of head of Dar-ut-Tarjuma, the institute responsible for translation and preservation of literature.

In 1912, he was appointed the General Secretary of the Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu, an organization dedicated to the advancement of the Urdu language. Maulvi Abdul Haq's lifelong dedication to promoting Urdu remained unwavering. After migrating to Pakistan, he re-established the Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu in Karachi, ensuring the continuation of his mission in his new homeland.

Among his numerous contributions to Urdu literature, Maulvi Abdul Haq is celebrated for his significant works, including the "Standard English-Urdu Dictionary," "Urdu Sarf-o-Nahw," "Maktoobat," "Afkar-e-Haali," and "Qawaid-e-Urdu."

Maulvi Abdul Haq passed away on this day in 1961, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and influence Urdu enthusiasts and scholars worldwide.