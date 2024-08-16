Alhamra to host 6th annual ‘Adab Festival Pakistan’ tomorrow

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Culture, Punjab, is set to host the 6th Annual ‘Adab Festival Pakistan’ on August 17, 2024 at Alhamra Centre, The Mall. The festival, which has established itself as a prominent literary, cultural, and intellectual gathering in Pakistan and worldwide, is preparing to welcome a distinguished lineup of scholars, intellectuals, and notable figures.

Prominent personalities such as Salman Faruqui, Kamran Lashari, Dr Amjad Saqib, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Aitzaz Ahsan, Yasir Latif Hamdani, Seema Aziz, Roshaneh Zafar, Ali Qasmi and many others will attend the event, contributing to a day filled with profound discussions, thought-provoking sessions, and enriching cultural experiences. Alhamra has long been recognised as a literary and cultural heritage beacon, making it the perfect venue to host this prestigious event. Under the visionary leadership of Amina Saiyid, the Adab Festival Pakistan began its remarkable journey in 2010. Since then, it has flourished into a platform where ideas thrive, creativity blossoms, and the seeds of knowledge are sown. Reflecting on the festival’s success, Amina Saiyid stated, “The land we stand on is brimming with potential; it only needs the right seeds to be planted for the golden branches of literature to grow and bear fruit.” This year’s festival, organized under the banner of Lightstone Publishers, promises to be an extraordinary celebration of Pakistan’s literary and cultural wealth.Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed his enthusiasm regarding the festival, stating Through the Adab Festival, we honor the power of words and the depth of our cultural legacy. Let us come together to celebrate the richness of our literature. Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid stated that the Adab Festival Pakistan celebrates our literary heritage, where ideas come alive and culture thrives. We invite everyone to join us in this enriching journey. The festival starts at 1:30 pm at Alhamra and will run until 8:30 pm, providing a complete day of engaging discussions and enlightening debates. Alhamra extends a heartfelt invitation to all to participate in this meaningful cultural gathering, where appreciation for literature and culture is revered, and the profound legacy of our esteemed heritage is esteemed.