Army Chief calls for unity, resilience in the face of challenges

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 16, 2024
General Syed Asim Munir cautions against insidious threat of fake news, propaganda being perpetrated by inimical elements to weaken bond between people and Armed Forces.  Army Chief hosts reception in honour of veterans on occasion of Independence Day.  Veterans express faith, confidence in leadership of Pakistan Army.

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), hosted a graceful reception in honour of Pakistan Army veterans on the occasion of Independence Day. The event brought together a multitude of retired army officers and soldiers, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the contributions of the retired personnel, lauding their dedication and instrumental role in shaping the nation’s history. He emphasised the paramount importance of unity and resilience in the face of challenges, urging veterans to continue playing a vital role in Pakistan’s progress and development.

COAS also cautioned against the insidious threat of fake news and propaganda being perpetrated by inimical elements to weaken the bond between the people of Pakistan and the Armed Forces. He reassured that the unwavering support of the nation, including the veterans will fail all such futile efforts.

Veterans expressed faith and confidence in the leadership of the Pakistan Army, pledging their support in combating both internal and external security challenges. The event served as a testament to the unbreakable bond between the Pakistan Army and its veterans, united in their commitment to the nation’s prosperity and security.

