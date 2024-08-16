‘Belgian’ national revealed as a Pakistani national

ISLAMABAD - The tale began with a shocking mystery. A woman found bound and helpless on a street in Islamabad’s G-6/1-3 sector. She spoke in broken English, a Belgian identity, and claimed to be the victim of a horrific sexual assault. But as the layers of her story unravelled, the truth turned out to be far more domestic, according to officials and local sources.

The woman, now identified as Farwa Kiyani, is not a Belgian national but a Pakistani citizen from Rawalpindi. In a statement on the social media platform X, Islamabad police confirmed that her claims of being a foreign national were under review, rather in question, casting doubt on her entire ordeal. Residents of the Islamabad neighbourhood, where she was found bound a day earlier, were not strangers to Farwa, The Nation has learned. For the past six months, she was a regular presence, often seen lingering outside the home of Tameezudin, a resident who lives alone. Although she was fluent in both Urdu and Pothohari, her switch to English when discovered tied up made many to confuse her as a foreign national, and many (mistakenly) thought she was a tourist, who became the victim of a sexual assault. The result was a national outrage, especially on social media platforms.

An anonymous neighbour, who claimed to witness her odd behaviour, recounted how she appeared from a nearby alley with her hands and feet bound, collapsing dramatically onto the main road near the bus stop. It was a scene that seemed designed to draw attention and shock. The same neighbour suggested that Farwa and Tameezudin were involved in a relationship, although it was apparent that his interest in her was lukewarm at best. Her clothes were found at his residence, yet her long hours of waiting outside suggested an unreciprocated attachment. She is a stalker or a jilted lover, the neighbour speculated.

Other neighbours recalled how Tameezudin had repeatedly taken Farwa to Edhi Home, a shelter for those in need, but she always returned to him, undeterred. They described Tameezudin as a man whose family ties were severed by distance and death — his parents long deceased, his brothers living abroad.

As investigations continued, it was revealed that Farwa holds a Pakistani passport and allegedly possesses a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), though her record with NADRA, the national database, is elusive. Medical examinations of both Farwa and Tameezudin at Polyclinic, Islamabad, have yet to yield any conclusive results. There is a speculation that Farwa might be struggling with psychiatric issues.

Strangely, no relatives from either side have come forward to engage with the police, leaving Farwa and Tameezudin in custody since the incident on Wednesday. As of Thursday night, no First Information Report (FIR) had been filed.