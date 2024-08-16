Friday, August 16, 2024
China greenlights new mRNA vaccine targeting tumors

China greenlights new mRNA vaccine targeting tumors
Anadolu
11:12 AM | August 16, 2024
China's pharmaceutical regulatory authority has approved a new mRNA vaccine designed to target Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) positive tumors for Phase I clinical trials.

Developed by WestGene Biopharma, based in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the vaccine had earlier received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in May, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua News.

The vaccine has also successfully completed early trials for nasopharyngeal carcinoma and lymphoma, which are among the cancers linked to EBV, a Group-I carcinogen associated with over 10 types of cancer, including gastric cancer.

WestGene Biopharma plans to conduct further clinical trials to explore the vaccine's potential in advancing tumor immunotherapy.

Anadolu

