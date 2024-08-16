Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s quarterly profit shrinks 29 percent

NEWS WIRE
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Business

Beijing   -   Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as it battles sluggish consumption during an economic slowdown. Net income attributable to shareholders came in at 24.3 billion yuan ($3.3 billion) in the quarter ending June 30, Alibaba said in a corporate filing, down from 34.3 billion yuan in the same period in 2023. Alibaba runs some of China’s most popular e-commerce apps and its performance is widely considered an indicator of broader economic trends. China released another series of disappointing indicators on Thursday, despite recent government measures to boost growth.

Alibaba’s revenue for the first quarter was 243.2 billion yuan, up 4 percent from the previous year. “In this quarter, we continue to invest for growth in our core businesses while reducing losses in other business units through operating efficiency,” chief financial officer Toby Xu said in the filing. Alibaba made $5.8 billion of share repurchases in the first quarter, part of an effort to reassure investors amid narrowing profits. Its results contrasted starkly with rival shopping app operator JD.com, which announced a whopping 92.1 percent increase in profit for the past quarter.

PM&DC to issue digital licence renewals, Good Standing Certificates soon

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024