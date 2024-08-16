COAS commemorates Arshad Nadeem’s olympic achievement

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir hosted a distinguished ceremony at the Army Auditorium GHQ to honor Olympian for his groundbreaking accomplishment.

The event, which celebrated Arshad Nadeem’s historic victory as Pakistan's first-ever gold medalist in a singles event and a new Olympic record setter, was attended by an array of sports teams and legendary Olympians. Notable attendees included members of the 1984 Olympic and National Hockey teams, the National Cricket Team, the Street Football Team, the Army Polo Team, Visually Impaired Cricket players, Women’s Goal Ball teams, as well as medalists from the Commonwealth, SAF, and Asian Games, and participants in the Paris Olympics 2024.

The ceremony also saw the presence of iconic sports legends such as Jahangir Khan, Islahuddin, Shahbaz Senior, Sohail Abbas, Muhammad Asif, and Aisamul Haq. Arshad Nadeem’s close relatives, associates, and coaches were also present, sharing in the moment of celebration.

During the event, COAS Gen Asim Munir lauded Arshad Nadeem’s exceptional achievement, attributing it to his unwavering commitment, perseverance, and passion for excellence. He highlighted Arshad’s inspiring journey from humble beginnings to achieving remarkable success, underscoring the values of hard work and determination.

General Munir emphasized that Arshad Nadeem’s achievement stands as a source of national pride and affirmed that his recognition by the nation is a testament to his unparalleled accomplishment. The COAS reiterated the Army’s commitment to support and empower Pakistani athletes and youth, aiming for further excellence and progress towards a prosperous future for Pakistan.