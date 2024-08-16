Friday, August 16, 2024
Commissioner chairs meeting to review ongoing development schemes

APP
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting to review the development schemes in the division in the committee room of the Commissioner’s office. Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider While giving instructions to the Deputy Commissioners of the three districts and the officers of the Works and Services Department, the commissioner of the Public Health Department said that the ongoing development projects of public welfare should be completed on a priority basis at the scheduled time so that these schemes can benefit the people. Instructing the officers of Education Works and other concerned departments to pay special attention to the work of ongoing development schemes, the contracts of contractors using substandard materials should be rejected. which have not been completed due to the full details of them should be provided so that the funds of these schemes can be restored by writing a letter to the higher authorities and these schemes can be completed. Commissioner further said that no compromise will be made on the quality of all the development schemes of the division.

