Country may lose $3b IT exports if Internet issue persists: Senate body

ISLAMABAD - Members of the Senate Panel on Information Technology and Telecommunications, while highlighting the issue of recent internet disruptions across Pakistan, have observed that the country is already facing an enormous economic crisis, and if the internet issue isn’t resolved, the country could eventually lose its $3 billion in IT sector exports.

The committee that met with Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan in the chair was informed by the Ministry of IT that PTA is assessing the issue and will submit its report in the next 15 days.

The committee highlighted the issue of recent internet disruptions across the country which is causing real-time hindrances for individuals running e-commerce businesses.

Senator Afnan Ullah stated that the country is already facing an enormous economic crisis, and if the internet issue isn’t resolved, the country could eventually lose its $3 billion in IT sector exports. Secretary for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Aisha Humera Chaudhry, explained that there is no issue with broadband connections; however, mobile operators using mobile data are facing disruptions. The PTA is assessing the issue, and the ministry will be in a better position to provide an overview once the assessment is completed in two weeks.

Additionally, the committee addressed the complaint of MNA Ali Jaan Mazari regarding poor internet service in Kashmore. MNA Ali Jaan Mazari stated that internet services have been crawling for the last four months, and despite several requests, no action has been taken so far. PTA officials highlighted that there are around 156 sites of three major service providers in the area and that internet services are mostly down due to unannounced load shedding. However, the PTA is assessing the issue and will submit its report in the next 15 days. The committee also directed the PTA to submit its quarterly survey report at the next meeting.

Senator Afnan Ullah raised the matter of appointing a secretary IT from the private sector. It has been rumoured that the secretary will be appointed for a period of two years with a salary of around Rs20 lakh, he added. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, State Minister for IT, stated that the proposal was moved forward by the Establishment Division and that the ministry will brief the committee on the matter in the upcoming week.

The committee deliberated on the Bill titled “The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023.” Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, the bill’s mover, stated that the primary purpose of the bill is to protect the data of citizens because, as of now, there is no law in place for this purpose. Officials of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications informed that the ministry has consulted with over 100 local and international stakeholders and is working on a final draft to address the grievances of stakeholders. The draft will be completed in the next fifteen days. The committee, considering the importance of the bill for the country, recommended that the ministry complete the draft as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the committee was briefed by the Virtual University regarding its performance and operations. The Rector of Virtual University, Arshad Saleem Bhatti, informed that Virtual University was the country’s first university to start the flipped classroom model in 2002, aiming to benefit working students. Virtual University is the only university that provides quality education at an affordable fee, charging only Rs. 150,000 for the entire BS program and offering 400 courses for free. Additionally, the university generates a revenue of Rs. 7.25 billion from fees and services and bears no burden on the exchequer.

While discussing the issue of LDI/FLL licenses, State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated that a dispute has been ongoing between the PTA and LDI license holders regarding the determination of Access Promotion Contribution for the Universal Service Fund. Thirty months before the expiry of their license in 2024, the PTA issued notices to LDI license holders that it would not renew their licenses due to non-payment of arrears. LDI license holders have acquired a stay order from the Sindh High Court, stating that the PTA could not condition the renewal of licenses on the payment of dues. She highlighted that the PTA has taken up the matter with the Attorney General of Pakistan and is looking forward to a possible resolution.

The meeting was attended by Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmed Khan, Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Gurdeep Singh, State Minister for Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretray for Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications Aisha Humera Chaudhry, MNA Ali Jan Mazari, Rector of Virtual University Prof. Arshad Saleem Bhatti and other senior officials of relevant departments were also in attendance.