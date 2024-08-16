Friday, August 16, 2024
DHA City Karachi celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi with unity

DHA City Karachi celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi with unity
Web Desk
7:59 PM | August 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi

DHA City Karachi marked Pakistan's Independence Day with spirited celebrations and a deep sense of national pride.

The festivities commenced with a solemn Flag Hoisting ceremony, where the national flag was raised with great reverence. This was followed by a touching performance of the National Anthem by enthusiastic school children, whose voices resonated with patriotism and unity.

Residents and employees of DHA City Karachi came together to plant hundreds of trees, reinforcing their commitment to environmental sustainability and enhancing the green spaces within the community.

The day concluded with an exhilarating Azadi Rally.

Web Desk

