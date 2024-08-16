DPO visits Tank check posts to review security  

Tank - District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, visited various check posts to review the overall security situation in light of prevailing threats. Accompanied by SP Investigation Nasir Khan and SHO Police Station SMA Sher Afzal, the DPO inspected security arrangements at Shaheed Sami Ullah check post and different routes in Tank city, according to a police spokesman.

During the visit, the DPO issued directions for further improvement in security measures at the check posts and emphasized the need for on-duty personnel to take necessary precautions for their own safety while ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

He instructed officers to maintain vigilance over suspicious persons and to use all available resources to uphold law and order. The DPO also stressed the importance of polite behavior to foster an atmosphere of trust with the public, while ensuring that all legitimate concerns of citizens are addressed.