Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECC approves continuation of PM’s Relief Package through utility stores for another year

ECC approves continuation of PM’s Relief Package through utility stores for another year
Imran Ali Kundi
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved the proposal presented by the Industries and Production Division to continue the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for FY 2024-25 through Utility Stores Corporation with revised price and subsidy. The Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Finance Division. Furthermore, the ECC approved the request of Ministry of Industries and Production to declare Warehousing and Logistic Sector as an industry. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, deputy chairman Planning Commission, federal secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024