ECC approves continuation of PM’s Relief Package through utility stores for another year

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved the proposal presented by the Industries and Production Division to continue the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for FY 2024-25 through Utility Stores Corporation with revised price and subsidy. The Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Finance Division. Furthermore, the ECC approved the request of Ministry of Industries and Production to declare Warehousing and Logistic Sector as an industry. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, deputy chairman Planning Commission, federal secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.