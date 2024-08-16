Fatima Jinnah XI, Quaid XI win girls, boys titles in Independence Day Basketball exhibition matches

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Association organized the Independence Day Basketball Exhibition Matches for girls and boys at the International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court in Aram Bagh. The event was sponsored by Nabeela Umar, Secretary of Environment, Government of Sindh. In the girls match, Fatima Jinnah XI defeated Rana Liaquat Ali XI with a close score of 18-15. For the winning team, Khadija Hashmi scored 5 points, Arooj Kamran 4 points, and Fatima Khan 4 points. On the runner-up side, Hamna Liaquat scored 5 points, Ayesha Anis 4 points, and Umaima Rashid 4 points. Shagufta Fayyaz, Chairperson of the National Commission on Interfaith Human Rights, Government of Pakistan, Sindh, distributed the awards. The event was attended by Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Chairman of Al Khair Trust Haji Tahir Ansari, Zaima Khatoon, journalist Ghulam Mustafa Aziz, Haji Ashraf Yahya, Dr. Muhammad Hafeez, and others. In the boys’ match, Quaid-e-Azam XI defeated Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto XI with a score of 49-45. For the winning team, Ghazanfar Ali scored 22 points, including three three-pointers, Hassan Ali scored 18 points, and Muhammad Daniyal Marwat scored 8 points. On the runner-up team, Raj Kumar Lakhwani scored 16 points, Abdul Samad Khan 12 points, and Muhammad Moazz 10 points. The special guest for the boys’ match was Khalid Jamil Shamsi, SVP Sindh Tennis Association.

The event was also attended by Ahmed Ali Rajput, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hasan, Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas, and other notable personalities. KBBA Media Coordinator Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, emerging girls’ player Fabiha Tariq, and boys’ player Muhammad Zaid were honored with the Quaid-e-Azam Award. The referees and technical officials for the matches included Amir Sharif, Zahid Malik, M Ashraf, Naeem Ahmed, Michael Turner, and Charan Singh. The event commenced with a prayer for the departed soul of referee Mumtaz Ahmed.