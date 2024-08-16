Friday, August 16, 2024
FIA arrests 3 suspects in Hundi case

Staff Reporter
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three suspects involved in a Hundi case from the provincial capital on Thursday. According to an FIA spokesman, Corporate Crime Circle Lahore Zone arrested two suspects, Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Aftab, while conducting operations in Bara Market, Rs 3,090,000 in cash, check books and other documents were seized from the accused. The spokesman said that another accused was arrested in Shah Alam market here, Rs 3 million in cash, Hundi receipts and mobile phone were recovered from accused namely Rizwan Arshad. Cases have been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

