FIA cracks down on fake travel documents at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Unit arrested two passengers at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for possessing fake travel documents.

The suspects, identified as Shamsuddin from Attock and Muhammad Yaqub from Rajanpur, were detained during the immigration clearance process. Their passports were found to contain counterfeit Iraqi visas, an FIA spokesperson confirmed. Both individuals reportedly paid over Rs 300,000 each to agents for the fraudulent documents.

These arrests are part of a larger ongoing effort by the FIA to curb illegal travel practices at the airport. FIA officials have stated that further investigations into the matter are underway.

This latest incident follows another significant arrest last month, where the FIA Immigration Unit apprehended Sajid Mahmood, a human trafficker, at the same airport. Mahmood, who was wanted in connection with a human smuggling incident based in Gujarat, was attempting to flee to Azerbaijan. He was offloaded from his scheduled flight and taken into custody by Interpol, which is now overseeing further investigations into his activities.

The FIA has emphasized its commitment to combating illegal immigration and human trafficking, ensuring the safety and security of travelers at Jinnah International Airport.