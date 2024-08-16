Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Foreign tourists safe amid astore floods, NDMA reports to PM Sharif

Foreign tourists safe amid astore floods, NDMA reports to PM Sharif
Web Desk
10:47 AM | August 16, 2024
National

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that foreign tourists in the flash flood-affected Astore area are safe and currently located away from the danger zone.

Prime Minister Sharif had instructed the NDMA to prioritize the safety of the tourists and local residents, ensuring they are protected from any potential dangers arising from the flash floods.

In a detailed report submitted to the Prime Minister, the NDMA confirmed that immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of foreign visitors. According to the report, two Italian tourists and one Argentinian tourist have been located at a safe distance from the flood-affected area.

Additionally, the NDMA highlighted ongoing efforts to expedite the restoration of the Feena Bridge, which was damaged in the flood, to facilitate easier access and transportation in the region.

The Prime Minister commended the NDMA's swift response and emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and support for both tourists and local communities affected by the disaster.

Mobile service suspension proposed in 10 Punjab districts for Imam Hussain (RA) chehlum

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1723777662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024