Foreign tourists safe amid astore floods, NDMA reports to PM Sharif

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that foreign tourists in the flash flood-affected Astore area are safe and currently located away from the danger zone.

Prime Minister Sharif had instructed the NDMA to prioritize the safety of the tourists and local residents, ensuring they are protected from any potential dangers arising from the flash floods.

In a detailed report submitted to the Prime Minister, the NDMA confirmed that immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of foreign visitors. According to the report, two Italian tourists and one Argentinian tourist have been located at a safe distance from the flood-affected area.

Additionally, the NDMA highlighted ongoing efforts to expedite the restoration of the Feena Bridge, which was damaged in the flood, to facilitate easier access and transportation in the region.

The Prime Minister commended the NDMA's swift response and emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and support for both tourists and local communities affected by the disaster.