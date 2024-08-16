Former Punjab prisons IG Shahid Saleem Baig arrested

Former Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Prisons, , has been arrested by intelligence agencies. Sources indicate that Baig’s arrest is linked to allegations of facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Baig was apprehended at his government residence, the IG House, under accusations of maintaining connections with intelligence agencies. Having served as IG Prisons for five years, Baig retired before Imran Khan’s detention in Adiala Jail.

In a related development, the former deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail, Zafar, is also under investigation.