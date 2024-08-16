Friday, August 16, 2024
Gold rates dip by Rs300 per tola
APP
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs257,400 against it sale at Rs257,700 on the last trading day in the local market. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs256 to Rs220,680 from Rs220,936, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs202,290 from Rs202,525, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively. Prices of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,454 as compared to the previous day rates of $2,458, the association reported.

APP

