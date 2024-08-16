Govt abolishes 220 posts in NA Secretariat amid reforms

The National Assembly Secretariat has eliminated 220 redundant positions across grades 1 to 19, resulting in annual savings exceeding Rs 563 million for the national treasury.

This move is part of an austerity plan approved by the Senate Finance Committee, which includes a thorough review and overhaul of the processes for determining, eliminating, appointing, and promoting positions within the Secretariat. The reforms are aimed at enhancing transparency in these procedures.

The cost-cutting measures are being implemented in three phases, with the first two phases already completed. In the first phase, 90 unnecessary positions were abolished, saving Rs 255 million annually. In the second phase, an additional 130 positions were eliminated, generating further savings of Rs 307 million per year. These combined actions will save more than Rs 563 million annually, while the third phase is expected to contribute an additional Rs 400 million in savings.

Directed by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the austerity plan aims to achieve an overall target of Rs 1 billion in annual savings.

A press release issued on Thursday stated that the Finance Committee has also decided to halt further recruitments in the National Assembly Secretariat. Additionally, a sub-committee has been formed to review the National Assembly Secretariat Employees Act 2018 and align it with the Civil Servants Act 1973, ensuring that staffing levels meet the actual needs of the Secretariat while improving promotion and appointment systems.

Furthermore, a ‘Ticketing and Lodging Committee,’ comprising representatives from all relevant departments, has been established to manage these processes efficiently. The meeting also decided to initiate the digitalization of the Secretariat, reducing paper usage through modern technology.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also directed that the construction of additional blocks in the Parliament Lodges be completed within the designated timeframe.