Gwadar North Free Zone energised with 10MW power supply

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, Gwadar North Free Zone has been energized with 10 MW electricity after connecting the national grid system on Thursday.

In the second phase 5 MW power supply will be provided to Gwadar North Free Zone and Gwadar Port. Gwadar Port Authority as the executing agency completed the entire work in one year, Gwadar Pro reported.

Quetta Electric Power Supply Company (QEPSC) and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) conducted the feasibility studies. Sigma, a Karachi based company constructed the distribution network in the Gwadar North Free Zone.

Almost 300 meters long underground power cables have been laid down from Deep Sea Port grid station with a sub-station recently constructed at the entrance of North Free Zone.

The sub-station has the control panels, HT room and cabinets to manage supply of electricity to the factories in the zone. From the sub-station a 5 km long 132 KV distribution line carrying two feeders of 5 MW each were laid.

On reaching the factories’ premises inside North Free Zone where companies including Han Geng and Agven are operating, step-down transformers have been installed for continual electricity supply as per their demands.

Now Gwadar North Free Zone has been linked to Gwadar Port’s sole grid station with three sources. “One source is national grid station of Quetta. The second source is Gabd-Remdan of Iran border. The third source is Nag-Besima section of another Iran Border.”

The Deep-Sea Port’s sole Grid Station was established in 2019 exclusively for Gwadar Port and Free Zone through three feeders.

Since inadequate power was available at the disposal of the QEPSC, the grid station had to rely on diesel generators for production of thermal power using expensive fossil fuel at high cost in the past.

After Gwadar North Free Zone is energized, 8.5 MW Diesel Generator has been switched off, saving millions of rupees.

COPHC official said that as matter of fact electricity which was being produced through 8.5 MW diesel generator cost around Rs90 per unit.

However, after availability of 10 MW power in Gwadar North Free Zone, electricity cost will be around Rs.55 per unit.

“It means investors and factory owners will enjoy the saving of around Rs35 per unit.

This will directly impact financial leverage and production growth not only for current enterprises but also for potential investors,” COPHC official said.