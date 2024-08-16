Hammad resigns as PTI Punjab president citing lack of access to party founder

LAHORE - Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter’s President Hammad Azhar rendered his resignation from party’s position, citing internal lobbying as major motivation behind his resignation. Hammad Azhar on Thursday announced his resignation via X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Unfortunately, I do not have access to PTI founder Imran Khan”, and added, “I did not hold any press conference nor did I strike any deal”.

He highlighted that his movement was highly restricted therefore he was unable to visit Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan. Expressing disappointment with several decisions made within organisation, he said, his opinion was neither included nor he gave his consent to such decisions. Hammad further wrote that the lobbying and limited access to Imran Khan influenced many of the decisions ignoring merit as selective piece of information were being conveyed to Imran by those who had access to him, he added.

Azhar criticised the constant attempts made by certain lobbies to replace Lahore President Chaudhry Asghar, stating, “They succeeded today by providing misleading information to Imran Khan”. Azhar advocated for Asghar, stating his only fault was his victory in elections from Nawaz Sharif’s constituency according to Form 45, and being elected Lahore president three months ago. Azhar expressed confidence in Asghar’s leadership and said his work and leadership as PTI Lahore president over the past three months was extraordinary and remarkable.

He pointed out several instances of inequitable and biased decisions taken without taking them into Imran Khan’s knowledge. “Therefore in the given scenario, I find it impossible to turn a blind eye on principles as Punjab president,” Azhar stated. He recalled that lack of access to PTI founder had contributed to his resignation earlier. Azhar believed that potent organizational positions should only be held by those who can communicate directly with the party leader, he opined. Having said that, the former federal minister promulgated his resignation from his role as president through X. However, Azhar vowed to continue to work as a party worker. It merits mentioning here that after government crackdown on PTI leadership and workers post May 9 incidents, Azhar opted to go into hiding in unknown location to evade arrest. Recently, following a year-long self imposed disappearance he dramatically appeared in Lahore on the night before 14th August to celebrate independence in his home town. He led the bike rally in various areas of Lahore.