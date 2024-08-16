Hashoo Foundation, Peshawar WCCI join hands to empower women as future leaders

ISLAMABAD - Hashoo Foundation in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar, organised a landmark event at the Governor’s House in Peshawar to celebrate women leaders and entrepreneurs and promote economic inclusivity. The event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations, aimed at empowering women, fostering female entrepreneurship, and enhancing economic integration. The agreement was signed by Haris Qayyum Khan, CEO of Hashoo Foundation and Azra Jamshed, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce, Peshawar, with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, other notable dignitaries, government officials, industry leaders, female entrepreneurs, and national and international NGOs in attendance.

This MoU signifies a mutual commitment to support and uplift regional women through demand-driven training programmes, workshops, and seminars to enhance their skills and capacities. With a labour force participation rate of only 21 percent for women and just 1 percent of women pursuing entrepreneurial endeavours, this partnership seeks to create a robust support network for women, equipping them with industry-specific, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills, as well as the resources and opportunities needed for success. This collaboration will also offer mentorship, business development services, entrepreneurial support, financial resources, and networking opportunities to women entrepreneurs. Azra Jamshed, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce Peshawar, remarked, “Our MoU with Hashoo Foundation is a significant milestone in our mission to empower women as future leaders.” Haris Qayyum Khan, CEO of Hashoo Foundation, added, “We are honoured to partner with the Women Chamber of Commerce, Peshawar in advancing our shared vision of empowering women and promoting economic and social inclusion. Together, we can drive meaningful change and build a society where every woman has the opportunity, skills, and knowledge to thrive.”

Established in 1988, Hashoo Foundation is one of Pakistan’s leading organisation in the development sector and has dedicated over three decades to providing tailored support and sustainable solutions to enhance opportunities for women and marginalised communities. Hashoo Foundation also implements UNHCR funded Livelihoods Improvement and Vocational Education - Hospitality Management Training (LIVE-HMT) Project, in collaboration with the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, equipping over 1,000 Afghan refugee women with the technical skills and knowledge needed for diverse livelihoods, self-reliance, and economic inclusion.