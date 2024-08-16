The recent fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh, known for its subservience to India, marks a crucial moment in South Asian geopolitics, symbolizing the collapse of a wall that had long divided two brothers with much in common. For decades, India has manipulated Bangladesh’s leadership due to its Hindutva ideology and refusal to accept the reality of Pakistan, turning the nation into a pawn in its regional chess game. Under Hasina’s leadership, the Awami League’s repressive tactics were not merely examples of domestic misgovernance; they reflected India’s strategic objectives, executed by deeply infiltrating Bangladesh’s political and other institutions. This foreign influence and diluted sovereignty directly caused the broad popular anger that culminated in a full-scale rebellion, especially among the young, including those responsible for ensuring the country’s security and stability. With Hasina’s fall, Bangladesh has taken a significant step towards independence from Indian influence, reminding the world that the bond between Muslim brothers, forged through a saga of sacrifices during the partition of the subcontinent, remains unbreakable. This victory is not merely a local or regional event; it symbolises the perseverance of people who aspired to be freed from the bonds of neo-colonialism. It has also sent a strong message to New Delhi, indicating that the old divide-and-rule policy has backfired and that the Hindu wall separating two brothers has finally crumbled.

India’s close alliance with the ruling Awami League allowed it to maintain an iron grip on Bangladesh for years. This was not just a convenient relationship but a well-established control structure that permeated all tiers of the Bangladeshi government. Political choices, often made in New Delhi rather than Dhaka, prioritised India’s interests over those of the Bangladeshi people. This vast plot used Hasina Wajid’s regime, notorious for its brutal suppression of opposition and degradation of civil liberties, as a puppet. India had a subtle but powerful influence on the judiciary, military, and even the media, resulting in a system where true sovereignty was a fiction. This reality caused deep resentment, especially among Bangladesh’s youth and military, who grew increasingly disillusioned with a government more focused on pleasing a foreign power than addressing the needs of its own people. The tipping point came when the regime’s policies became unbearable, leading to an uprising that ultimately toppled the government.

Even after the Awami League was ousted, India’s interference did not cease; it merely marked the beginning of a more aggressive phase of vicious meddling. Following the government’s fall, India launched a multipronged effort to regain control over Bangladesh. By manipulating the media, conducting intelligence operations, and inciting violence, India aims to create chaos in Bangladesh, which would serve as a pretext for reinstating the previous administration. Media sources, both domestic and international, have been coerced into portraying the revolution as a descent into chaos to instill fear and confusion in the public. This carefully constructed narrative is intended to depict the overthrow of the government as a grave mistake rather than an expression of the popular will.

To further destabilise the country, India has actively supported and funded loyalists of the Awami League, who have orchestrated attacks on key state institutions. These provocations aim to provoke the military into acting harshly, giving the impression that the nation is on the verge of civil war. Recent arson attacks on military sites, for instance, are acts of sabotage meant to undermine the military’s reputation and authority. Despite these provocations, Indian propaganda has twisted the military’s measured response to appear as a show of weakness and division, adding to the chaotic narrative.

It is also crucial to recognise the economic aspect of this effort. Bangladesh’s economy is starting to be systematically undermined by India, which is taking advantage of its vast economic power. By influencing trade agreements and exerting pressure in international forums, India seeks to create economic hardship that would compel the people of Bangladesh to reconsider their newly gained independence. With India’s media apparatus promoting the notion that only a return to the previous government will restore peace and prosperity, the revolution would be blamed for the resulting unemployment, poverty, and shortages of basic necessities. As Bangladesh’s economy appears to struggle, the extent of India’s meddling becomes increasingly evident.

Omay Aimen

The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus.