How memecoins have taken crypto world by storm

When more conservative investors were just about to take cryptocurrencies more seriously, memecoins came along. Yet, these funny digital coins are no laughing stock. Indeed, they’re shaking the crypto world. The smartest investors are taking them very seriously, and they have many reasons to do so.

Cryptos Everywhere

Cryptocurrencies, be they meme-based or otherwise, enjoy wide acceptance these days. Plenty of e-commerce giants accept cryptos as payments, but people can also use them in restaurant chains, coffee shops, and online casinos.

Online gamblers are particularly fond of cryptos since this kind of payment is fast, cheap, and absolutely safe. You’ll find a long list of games to play with cryptos on Bitcasino’s crypto blog.

Memecoins are potentially profitable and a lot of fun. However, investors must also be aware of the risks. These crypto assets lack intrinsic value and can be easily manipulated by marketing stunts. Additionally, investors can endure severe losses, given crypto’s sky-high volatility.

Investors must watch out for pump-and-dump schemes that aim to influence prices. There are also several cases of rug pulls, which are when creators disappear with the investors’ money by withdrawing liquidity from the market.

Top Six Factors Behind Memecoins’ Success

The first Bitcoins were released in 2009, and there were a few price bumps when the first memecoins made the headlines. Undoubtedly, Dogecoin, created as a joke in 2013, is one of the biggest icons of the memecoin trend.

The crypto with a cute Shiba-inu face exploded as a meme in 2021, with its price skyrocketing during that period. How did digital assets created as jokes come to reshape the cryptocurrency landscape?

Pixabay

Engaged Communities

Memecoins aren’t just funny cryptocurrencies; they count on large communities of enthusiasts. These communities create a sense of belonging to a “crypto culture,” not investing actively in strengthening popular memecoins but also in the development of new ones. Indeed, cultural relevance and value go hand-in-hand in this extremely volatile market.

High Potential

Meme-based cryptocurrencies are even more volatile than traditional ones. For instance, a few years ago, a series of tweets by Elon Musk was enough to send Dogecoin prices on a rollercoaster ride. Volatility means potentially high profits for risk-hungry investors. Most of these coins are also incredibly cheap, which makes it easier to invest in them.

Variety

According to basic economics, you shouldn’t put all your eggs in one basket. The same principle holds for those investing in cryptocurrencies. Portfolio diversification is essential, as it’s a protection against potential downfalls, and also gives better chances of profiting from different market trends.

Better still, there’s a huge variety of memecoins to choose from. According to the latest statistics, there are more than 200 memecoins out there today.

Social Media Presence

Social media is the birthplace of memes, and memecoins are indeed at home there. Influencers and communities keep the crypto flame alive, offering new products, discussing recent developments, and raising awareness about different meme-based cryptocurrencies.

It’s also where brokers find new investors from various backgrounds, speaking directly to large and like-minded audiences.

Innovation

Memecoins are frequently innovative, bringing exclusive concepts and features to the top of the memefication of digital assets. For instance, Dogecoin doesn’t have a maximum supply, unlike its predecessor, Bitcoin. This means that its price isn’t affected by scarcity, making it more accessible even to small-time investors.

Easy to Buy

Memecoins are considerably cheaper than traditional options like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Still, they’re perfect for learning the nuts and bolts of the crypto world without risking much money.

Indeed, many new investors join this market operating with low-value cryptocurrencies to gain experience. There are plenty of online brands operating with cryptocurrencies that accept payments in Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other meme-based coins.

Conclusion

Memecoins are much more accessible and engaging than traditional cryptos. Like memes themselves, memecoins can go viral overnight, creating opportunities for short-term investments. However, it can be too risky to only invest in such coins, as their value can vanish at any moment for any reason.

It’s advisable to build a mixed portfolio with more reliable cryptocurrencies and innovative meme-based coins. The coins that aren’t here just for laughs are the ones most likely to keep their popularity in the next few years.