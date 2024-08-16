Huzaifa Shahid continues to shine win at Japan Junior Open 2024

LAHORE - Pakistan’s rising squash sensation, Huzaifa Shahid, continues to make waves on the international stage, securing the U-13 title at the Japan Junior Open 2024. Huzaifa delivered a stellar performance, defeating China’s Yuan Xi Liu in the final with a commanding 3-0 victory, further solidifying his status as a dominant force in junior squash. This latest triumph marks Huzaifa’s third major title in 2024, following his impressive victories at the Hong Kong Junior Squash Championship and the Australian Junior Open earlier this year. Huzaifa’s (BARD) journey to success has been nothing short of extraordinary, showcasing his remarkable talent and unwavering determination.

Abdul Razak Dawood of BARD said: “Huzaifa’s accomplishments are a testament to his dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent.

Winning three major international titles in a single year is no small feat, and Huzaifa has truly proven himself as a formidable contender in the world of junior squash. We are honored to support such a promising athlete and look forward to seeing him achieve even greater heights in his career.”

