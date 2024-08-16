IBA delegation visits AKHSS for students skills development

GILGIT - An eight-member delegation from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, led by Dean Student Affairs, Maheen Ghauri, visited Aga Khan Higher Secondary School (AKHSS) of Gilgit, Hunza, Gahkuch and Sherqilla to provide skills development trainings to students.

Besides Maheen Ghauri, the delegation included Associate Professor Mathematical Sciences, SMCS, and Director Talent Hunt Programs, Dr. Junaid Alam Khan; Associate Professor, Mathematical Sciences, SMCS, Dr. Shabana Nisar; Assistant Manager Talent Hunt Programs, Syed Rizwan Ali Bukhari; Assistant Manager, Financial Assistance, Huneza Sakhi; Wellness Counsellor, Ahmad Ali; Senior Executive Student Affairs, Mehar-Un-Nisa; and Coordinator Student Affairs Anam Saeed.

The purpose of this visit was to instil essential soft skills, such as personal grooming, effective listening, oral communication which was conducted by Maheen Ghauri, Mehar-Un-Nisa, and Anam Saeed.

Self-awareness session through a focus on emotional, mental health, and well-being was conducted by Ahmad Ali.

The aim was also to conduct awareness sessions on Financial Assistance provided by the IBA Karachi which was conducted by Huneza Sakhi, and to promote the National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP), led by Rizwan Bukhari, to the AKHSS students.

Dr. Shabana Nisar conducted STEM workshops for girls, and Dr. Junaid Alam Khan conducted teacher development trainings. Approximately 380 students from four AKHSS schools actively participated in various engaging activities.

National Coordinator, Student Counselling and Support, The Aga Khan Schools in Pakistan, Saifuddin Saif, very graciously organized the various school visits and coordinated for the sessions for the IBA representatives.