IGP commends security on Independence Day

LAHORE   -   Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has praised the police force for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on the Independence Day. He appreciated the performance of the police force across the province, including Lahore, for their excellent security arrangements. He said that police officers and personnel carried out their duties with high diligence across the province, including Lahore, and provided a completely peaceful environment for citizens to celebrate Independence Day. IG Punjab mentioned that police teams maintained law and order and ensured smooth traffic flow despite heavy crowds, providing security to families and women on roads, in parks, and at recreational spots. He acknowledged the excellent performance of all field formations, including the Special Branch officers and personnel, CTD corporals, traffic police, and Dolphin Force.He thanked the entire force for performing their duties exceptionally well on this important occasion. IG Punjab instructed the police to continue performing their duties in the future with the same spirit of public service and dedication.

