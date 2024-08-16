IGP opens Police Club hall, launches plantation drive

Kohat - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan visited Kohat, where he inaugurated the construction work on the meeting hall of the Police Club.

The IGP also launched a plantation drive under the Green Pakistan Plantation Campaign by planting saplings in the green area of the Police Club Kohat.

During his visit, the IGP inspected the Rescue 15 Center’s CCTV system in the Command and Control Centre and reviewed the electronic monitoring of the city through CCTV cameras.

Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed and saluted by a well-armed police contingent. Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar, District Police Officer Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan, and other police officials accompanied the IGP.

During the inauguration and plantation ceremony, prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country. The IGP emphasized using the command and control system to effectively combat crime in the city.