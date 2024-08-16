IHC gives federation another opportunity to produce social media activist’s brothers before court

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday provided another opportunity to the federation to produce social media activist Azhar Mashwani’s missing brothers before the court. The IHC bench also asked the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to hold meeting with Prime Minister “for a policy decision in the matter and to address the question as to the measures to be taken against the persons in the service of Pakistan who violate Articles 4, 9 and 10 of the Constitution by detaining citizens of Pakistan without the authority of law.”

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the the petition filed by the petitioner, Qazi Habib ur Rehman, who is the father of the detenues namely Professor Mazhar-ul-Hassan and Professor Zahoor-ul-Hassan and sought the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus for the recovery of the detenues who have been missing since June 6.

During the hearing, in compliance with the court order dated 13.08.2024, the Secretary Ministry of Interior tendered appearance and submitted a report wherein it is clearly mentioned that no intelligence agency is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Interior. Furthermore, the report stated that efforts were made to locate the whereabouts of the detenues “but no clue was found.” It also stated that a special team under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Islamabad has been constituted to trace the detenues by utilizing all available resources.

The bench was also informed that the Secretary, Ministry of Defence was abroad and in his place, the Joint Secretary tendered appearance.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that neither was any report filed by the Ministry of Defence nor was any submission made by the Joint Secretary which would indicate that an earnest effort was being made by the said Ministry to locate the whereabouts of the detenues.

It was also informed that the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad was attending to a bereavement in the family. In his place, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Islamabad tendered appearance and submitted a report according to which the ICT Police has not arrested or detained the detenues at any Police Station in Islamabad.

Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also appeared before the bench and submitted a report according to which the detenues have neither been arrested nor detained in any Police Station of FIA. The FIA Headquarters has received reports from different Zones of FIA in the four Provinces, all of which stated that the detenues have not been arrested or detained by FIA.