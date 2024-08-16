IHC issues written verdict on Azhar Mashwani's brothers' recovery case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has released its written verdict in the case concerning the recovery of Azhar Mashwani’s two brothers.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC issued the judgment, directing that a copy be sent to the Prime Minister and the Attorney General. The court has provided the involved parties with another opportunity to respond to the case.

The verdict noted that, following the court’s directives, the Home Secretary appeared and submitted a report. Despite efforts to locate the missing brothers, they remain untraceable. A special team, led by SSP Operations, has been formed to assist in their recovery.

Due to the unavailability of the Defense Secretary, the Joint Secretary appeared before the court, but neither a report from the Ministry of Defense nor any recommendations were submitted, as mentioned in the written verdict.