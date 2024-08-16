Independence Day and Today’s Pakistan

We used to be really excited on 14th August when we were kids. We decorated our house, wore new clothes, put stickers on them, painted our faces—life was beautiful back then. Now that we have grown up, that excitement has faded somewhere. We have realised that 14th August is not just about celebration but about the feeling of being independent. It is about being independent in every aspect of life, not just having our own country. Independence is about having the freedom to express yourself without fear.

Considering the current situation of the country, my heart is unable to feel the happiness and joy of the day, which is supposed to be cheerful. It’s not that I’m being unappreciative, but it’s just my personal grief for our own country as well as our brother country Palestine, where many Muslims are suffering. We are unable to help them. For a few days, there were posts all over social media about the cruelty of Israel, but later, when the topic was not trending anymore, the posts disappeared, and the rage too. If we are independent, why can’t we do anything about it? We can’t even afford to talk about that issue, as our own situation is miserable enough.

The politicians are busy denouncing each other rather than trying to implement ways for the country’s progress. The political ups and downs are one of the major factors that affect the country’s social and economic growth. If the government works for the public, it leads to progress and well-being. On the other hand, if the government chases just governance, the country will definitely be in crisis. The government should take the responsibility that was assigned to them when they were chosen. They should take an oath on the day of independence to make the country truly independent. We should also take an oath to make a change. Let’s cherish the moment while trying to make a difference.

AREEJ YOUNIS,

Lahore.